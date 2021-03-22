ThedaCare Medical Center - Wild Rose gets new technology to assist in blood transfusions

WILD ROSE, Wis. (WBAY) - One of ThedaCare’s hospitals is the first in North America to acquire a specific kind of blood analyzer technology.

ThedaCare’s Wild Rose Medical Center recently installed a DG Reader Net semi-automated analyzer.

“It feels really good. I feel like it’s incredible for our communities to bring something like this to our local hospital that’s in a rural setting,” said Laboratory Manager Elizabeth Kujawa.

Kujawa says the machine analyzes blood samples, determining blood type and screening for antibodies and antigens. It then transmits those results into the laboratory information system, which can be accessed at any ThedaCare hospital.

Before at Wild Rose, technicians would need to read the results themselves and enter them into the system manually, leaving chance for human error.

“When you’re transfusing blood it’s like at transplant and a patient can reject that blood if you don’t give them the right type. So, it’s critical,” said Kujawa. “Probably one of the most critical areas in the lab that you’re doing everything right and reporting everything correctly. "

Beyond providing more accuracy, it’s faster, too.

“Obviously if somebody’s in a car accident or some kind of trauma, time is of the essence. So being able to perform this testing quickly is critical,” said Kujawa.

It also saves technicians time by allowing them to conduct other tests as the new technology does its work.

Kujawa says they’d been looking to get a new system for a couple years, and this one in particular could fit their smaller, critical access hospital well. The company that makes it, Grifols, has a scale of products that can fit to each of its hospitals’ unique needs.

Critical access hospitals are in rural areas that have 25 or less acute care beds and are anywhere from 15 to 35 miles away from the nearest hospital, depending on the local system of highways. ThedaCare has five.

“In the last several years you’ve, across the nation, seen critical access hospitals close,” said Kujawa. “And the fact that we’re still open and still providing care to our patients and our communities is vital.”

“If you gave the wrong blood to a patient it could be deadly. So, to have this kind of technology in our laboratory is just - you can’t measure it,” said Kujawa. “Even if it helps one patient it ensures that one patient receives the right type of blood, it’s well worth it.”

