Sheboygan police find source of shooting complaint; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say a local man is facing a criminal charge after officers investigated gunshots early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1200-block of S. 13th Street at 1 A.M. Saturday but couldn’t find any evidence of gunshots or determine where the sound of the shots came from. Later Saturday, a person contacted police after finding a shell casing.

That investigation ultimately led to a 29-year-old Sheboygan man, who admitted shooting into the air. Police say there’s no evidence he was trying to frighten or hurt anyone.

They say he’s being charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.