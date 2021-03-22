SCATTERED SHOWERS THIS EVENING, RAIN MORE LIKELY TOMORROW...

Today will be a mostly cloudy day across NE Wisconsin. It will stay dry for most of the day but going into tonight we will see an increase in rain chances as our next Weathermaker starts to make its way into our area. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and for some even lower 60s are possible (except along the lakeshore). Mostly cloudy skies are likely throughout the afternoon.

Rain becomes more likely during the day Tuesday... especially late in the day. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures should be a couple degrees cooler compared to Monday. Periods of rain will continue into Wednesday, and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. Afternoon highs will continue trending cooler with temps in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. As the rain winds down late Wednesday, some light mix is possible across northern areas.

We’ll be dry Thursday morning, but the day may not stay that way. A potent storm system looks to pass to our southeast late Thursday and Friday. Model guidance has continued to bring that system closer to the area. For now, we’re keeping the chance for rain-snow on the lower side. But, should the trend continue, we may be in line for another bout of steadier rain... perhaps even some accumulating snow. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty rain showers developing late. Breezy at times. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers possible. LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Rain likely... especially LATE. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Dry morning, but a wintry mix possible late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Early snow? HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: A wintry mix is possible. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 47

