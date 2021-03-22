Advertisement

Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Menominee Tribal Police say the remains found on the Menominee Reservation last week are those of a missing woman.

According to police, an autopsy done on Monday to identify the person showed the remains belonged to 22-year-old Katelyn Kelley, who was reported missing by her family on June 18, 2020.

As Action 2 News previously reported, human remains were found on the Menominee Indian Reservation on Wednesday, March 17.

Few details were immediately provided at that time, and police had asked everyone to refrain from trying to enter the scene if they came across it.

Tribal Police still haven’t released where Kelley’s remains were found.

Officials say Kelley was seen during the night of June 16 and the morning of June 17. She had been spotted in the area of County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road at about 10:30 p.m. on June 16.

However, Menominee Tribal Police later told Action 2 News Kelley’s last known whereabouts were within the City of Shawano.

RELATED: Tribal Police believe someone gave missing woman a ride before disappearance

Menominee Tribal Police say the investigation into Kelley’s death is still ongoing, and they are being assisted by the FBI.

Action 2 News spoke with Kelley’s family last year, and her mother said Kelley wasn’t one to leave town without letting her family know.

In late June, police had asked boaters, campers, hunters, and area residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious as they searched for Kelley, and to contact Menominee Tribal Police if they found anything out of the ordinary.

Menominee Tribal Police can be reached at 715-799-3881.

No other details were immediately provided about the case.

