People with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - People with certain medical conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Group 1C is expected to cover two million Wisconsin residents. The vaccine is available to people age 16 and older.

ELIGIBLE CONDITIONS

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2) CLICK HERE to find out how to measure your BMI.

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

The state will continue to vaccinate people in groups 1A and 1B:

Frontline and non-frontline health care workers

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care

Police, fire, correctional

Adults 65 and older

Educators and child care staff

Medicaid long-term care

Some public facing essential workers

Congregate living staff and residents

As of March 22, 2,333,528 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. The number of people who completed their vaccine series is 855,820. That’s 14.7 percent of the population.

