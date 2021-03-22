One killed in Langlade County crash

ANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a crash Monday afternoon in Langlade County.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on County Highway HH south of State Highway 64 at 1:16 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle crossed the centerline before hitting another vehicle.

No information has been released regarding the types of vehicles involved, or which vehicle crossed the line.

Authorities say the only person inside one vehicle, who was identified as a male, was taken to Langlade Aspirus Hospital, where he later died. The age of the victim wasn’t immediately provided.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the second vehicle had two people inside, and both of them were treated and released from the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol. The agency was asked to help with the investigation and provide a crash reconstruction specialist.

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, authorities say County Highway HH between State Highway 64 and County Highway Y was still closed, however that stretch of road had reopened as of 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Office earlier in the day, drivers had been asked to avoid the area, and to use an alternate route.

The crash is still being investigated.

More information is expected to be released once the victim’s family members are notified.

