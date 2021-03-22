Old Glory Honor Flight receives $30,000 donation from Oshkosh Defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Old Glory Honor Flight has received a $30,000 donation from Oshkosh Defense.

The money will be used to fund future Honor Flight missions.

Old Glory Honor Flight takes war veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C.

Old Glory Honor Flight sent Vietnam veterans back to the country where they fought so many years ago. Many of the veterans experienced closure during the healing journey.

“We are so humbled and proud to receive this contribution on behalf of our veterans,” said Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director. “This gift marks the 10th year that Oshkosh Defense has supported our mission. We are very appreciative of their continued support especially during the pandemic.”

Old Glory Honor Flight is hoping to resume trips after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to donate and learn more about future trips: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

