Advertisement

Old Glory Honor Flight receives $30,000 donation from Oshkosh Defense

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Old Glory Honor Flight has received a $30,000 donation from Oshkosh Defense.

The money will be used to fund future Honor Flight missions.

Old Glory Honor Flight takes war veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C.

Action 2 News’ Jeff Alexander has covered several of these trips, including Return to Nam. Old Glory Honor Flight sent Vietnam veterans back to the country where they fought so many years ago. Many of the veterans experienced closure during the healing journey. CLICK HERE to watch our award-winning Return to Nam documentary.

“We are so humbled and proud to receive this contribution on behalf of our veterans,” said Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director. “This gift marks the 10th year that Oshkosh Defense has supported our mission. We are very appreciative of their continued support especially during the pandemic.”

Old Glory Honor Flight is hoping to resume trips after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to donate and learn more about future trips: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of police presence in Green Bay
Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
COVID in Wisconsin
25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation

Latest News

Kaukauna firefighters now have a new life-saving device at their disposal. It’s called the...
Kaukauna Fire Department gets new life-saving CPR device
March 22 Birthday Club
March 22 Birthday Club
St. Joseph Food Program's drive-thru is now open.
St. Joseph Food Program’s new drive-thru is up and running
March 19 Birthday Club
March 19 Birthday Club