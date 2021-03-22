Advertisement

Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near Mali

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked a series of villages near Niger’s troubled border with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead in the deadliest violence to strike the African country in recent memory, the government announced Monday.

The latest village massacres come amid a dangerous escalation in attacks following the election of Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, several weeks ago.

Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria confirmed the latest death toll, reading a government statement on national television’s Monday evening broadcast.

Less than a week ago, he read another grim announcement about attacks that ultimately killed at least 66 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of police presence in Green Bay
Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
COVID in Wisconsin
25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week
Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket