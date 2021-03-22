Advertisement

INTERVIEW: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and Miron Construction partnered on new distribution model

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest food pantry in the Fox Valley recently made an evolutionary change in its food distribution model. Thanks to community support and a partnership with Miron Construction, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry debuted a drive-up food pantry with three windows and a conveyor belt delivery system. It’s a perfect fit for the pandemic and social distancing while also being a model for future pantries.

Action 2 News at 4:30 talked with St. Joseph’s Food Pantry Executive Director Monica Clare and Miron Construction Executive Vice President David Voss III about how their partnership and the design came about.

You can also read Dakota Sherek’s coverage of the new distribution system here and here.

