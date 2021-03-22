INTERVIEW: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and Miron Construction partnered on new distribution model

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest food pantry in the Fox Valley recently made an evolutionary change in its food distribution model. Thanks to community support and a partnership with Miron Construction, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry debuted a drive-up food pantry with three windows and a conveyor belt delivery system. It’s a perfect fit for the pandemic and social distancing while also being a model for future pantries.

Action 2 News at 4:30 talked with St. Joseph’s Food Pantry Executive Director Monica Clare and Miron Construction Executive Vice President David Voss III about how their partnership and the design came about.

