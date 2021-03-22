Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School Board has voted in favor of brining students in secondary levels back four days a week starting April 12.

Students will still have the option to attend classes virtually.

The board voted to approve the measure by a vote of 5-2 during Monday’s special board meeting.

“COVID in our community is very low and other districts around us have been able to have success, so I think that’s why the majority of the board elt it was time to, really in three weeks, make a move here,” said Board President, Eric Vanden Heuvel.

Monday’s vote affects students in grades 6-12. Those students are currently in a cohort hybrid model of learning, meaning they’re only in the classroom two days a week. As Action 2 News previously reported, earlier this month, elementary students returned to four day a week in-person classes.

The vote taken Monday means starting Monday, April 12, students in grades 6-12 will be attending classes in-person for four days a week, if they choose to do so. The secondary grade level cohort instructional model will end on Sunday, April 11.

Wednesdays will continue to be a virtual instruction day for all students.

The board weighed the pros and cons of bringing more middle and high school students back to the classroom Monday as restrictions ease up and more people become eligible for the vaccine.

“They will have been through the two week post vaccination period so isolating and quarantining when they are asymptomatic will no longer be an issue for us,” said Superintendent Stephen Murley.

Murley outlined some of the challenges associated with bringing more students back in a letter to the board, mainly in the form of staffing challenges with teachers and substitutes, but says they will make it work.

Murley also says East High School, Preble High School and Edison Middle School are schools struggling the most to fill staffing needs.

Board Member, Laura McCoy had concerns about COVID-19 variants creating another rise in cases.

“Here’s my concern, is taht the varients which we still don’t know exactly how those will show up in our community and affect COVID spread; I’ve been kind of watching those numbers and they have been growing significantly every single day,” said McCoy.

“If you look side by side and run the CDC numbers, Green Bay after opening partially, is doing better than the rest of the county,” said Board Member Andrew Becker.

If the district does see the 14 day burden rate for Brown County tick back up to 400 cases per 100,000, it will trigger an emergency meeting to reevalute the decisions.

Vanden Heuvel says he hopes it doesn’t come to that, and the district can keep looking forward to the fall.

“We want students back in person five days a week and that’s our plan for the fall. Four days a week, based on the model that we’re in, is the best we can do for the remainder of this year.”

