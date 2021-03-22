Fond du Lac deputies trying to identify driver who got away

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office knows a lot about a man who eluded deputies but not his name or where to find him. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help identify him.

On Sunday, March 14, he sped off as deputies were trying to make a traffic stop. He pulled into a farm on Washington Street, northeast of Marytown, and ran off on foot. A search of the area failed to find him.

He’s described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He had facial hair, possibly a goatee. The sheriff’s office thinks he goes by the nickname “Tiger King” and frequents establishments in the Marytown area. He was wearing a flannel shirt with jeans and a ball cap the Sunday when he fled. Anyone who might know who or where he is should contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 929-3390 or make an anonymous tip to (920) 906-4777.

