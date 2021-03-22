Advertisement

Fire engulfs farm buildings in Waupun

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed two farm buildings in Waupun overnight.

At 1:31 a.m., the Waupun Community Fire Department was called to N10533 Highway 151. A passerby spotted a fire and called it in.

Crews arrived to find two outbuildings in flames. A third building was in “immediate danger,” according to the fire department. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to the third building.

One building was used for storing round bales. The fire department says crews had to do “extensive overhaul” to make sure the fire didn’t spark up again.

The building with the round bales was destroyed. A garage was also destroyed.

A pole shed used to house farm equipment sustained minor damage from heat.

There were no injuries.

Crews were on scene for about three hours.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Multiple departments responded to the scene.

