Fire danger is high across Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - With the exception of four north central counties in the moderate category, the Wisconsin DNR lists fire danger across the entire state as high. Conditions are ripe for wildfires.

Dry, dead brush, low humidity, with very little rain and high winds, are exactly the conditions that increase the risk of wildfire danger across our area each spring. And this year is no different. According to Fire Chief Peter O’Leary with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, “Whether you have a campfire, whether you have a fire pit, whether you’re burning brush in an area that maybe your municipality - you live out in the country where you can do it, you may want to check with the DNR and your local fire department to make sure it’s safe to do so.”

After several fires this weekend, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue put on a demonstration to show just how quickly wild land and grass fires can get out of control. In a field full of dry brush, with firefighters and plenty of water nearby, the Chief used a lighter to ignite some of the debris. The small area grew and grew quickly. They say it takes 30 seconds for a structure fire to double in size, brush fires, fueled by wind, can move much faster.

“A lot of these fires are driven by wind. There’s a lot of natural debris, especially after the snow melt, everything is dead so it doesn’t absorb the water. With the wind changing and the swirling, these fires can take off and can head anywhere,” adds Lt. Shawn Kneeland.

Because they’re so unpredictable and burn in all directions, wildland fires present unique challenges for firefighters as well. Lt. Kneeland says, “To get ahead of these fires, the safest place for us to go is from the unburned side and a lot of times we’re chasing our tail. Initial report could be from one place and by the time we get there it’s well ahead of us.”

That’s why firefighters are asking people to think twice before burning brush, throwing a cigarette out of a car window, or even having a backyard fire -- before things green up - because even a small spark can cause a big problem.

