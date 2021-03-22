Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a crash in Oconto County early Monday morning.

At 3:10 a.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle crash on County Highway VV near Kalous Road in the Town of Underhill.

Deputies found a vehicle on fire in a wooded area near the ditch. The driver died at the scene. No name or identifying details were released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling east on CTH VV before going off the road and into the ditch.

The death is under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” says Sheriff Todd Skarban.

