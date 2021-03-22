Downtown Green Bay hoping to fill vacant stores with Pop-Up Shop Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay is giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to see what it is like to have a store.

It’s called the Pop-Up Shop Program. It’s for aspiring business owners, vendors and people who run a business out of their home or online.

Downtown Green Bay is offering short-term leases for vacant storefronts. The goal is to get a long-term occupancy.

“We are looking for a myriad of businesses. We want people, you know, who were maybe farmers market vendors or maybe people who have never officially had a business but want to get their start. We don’t want people to be afraid to open their business, especially right now when there are maybe more entrepreneurs than ever in this climate,” says Emily Cubitt, Marketing Manager, Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

CLICK HERE to learn more and apply for the Pop-Up Shop program.

