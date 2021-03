APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Appleton overnight.

At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home at the corner of N. Woodridge and Wayfarer.

An attached garage sustained heavy damage.

Action 2 News will update the story when we learn more information.

