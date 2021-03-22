COVID-19 testing site at Brown County Fairgrounds closing Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health announced it’s closing the COVID-19 testing site at the Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere next Sunday, March 28. It will have testing at four Green Bay-area clinics starting the next day, Monday, March 29.

Prevea says the fairgrounds are being prepared for spring and summer events, and with the arrival of warmer weather it no longer needs the large drive-through facility to protect staff (and the people being tested) from the winter conditions.

The new clinics are located at:

Ashwaubenon - Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center, 2502 S. Ashland Ave.

Green Bay - Prevea East Mason Health Center, 3021 Voyager Dr.

Downtown Green Bay - Prevea Washington Street Health Center, 102 N. Washington St.

Howard - Prevea Howard Health Center, 2793 Lineville Rd.

The plan does not change the COVID-19 testing sites already available in other communities: Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto Falls, Shawano or Sheboygan.

Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president/CEO, said, “In addition to vaccination, testing remains critical in curbing the spread of COVID-19 throughout our communities.... You may feel fine, but you could be spreading the virus to others, and others may get sicker than you.”

Rai says testing is free and same-day appointments are available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient, but you do have to create a MyPrevea account, which is also free.

You can find a list of all testing sites at https://www.prevea.com/COVID-19. Make an appointment at https://www.myprevea.com.

