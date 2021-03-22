Advertisement

Chippewa tribes blast wolf hunt, say it was about killing

The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.
The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Chippewa tribal officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan are blasting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for allowing state-licensed wolf hunters to blow past their quota in just four days last month.

Hunters killed 216 wolves, nearly double their quota of 119 animals.

RELATED: Wisconsin DNR: February wolf season now closed

The Chippewa view the wolf as sacred and oppose hunting the animal.

John D. Johnson, chairman of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Voigt Intertribal Task Force, told Mazina’igan, the commission’s quarterly newsletter, that the state didn’t consult with the tribes before launching the hunt during spring, when female wolves are typically pregnant.

RELATED: Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

He said wolf pelts are in bad shape this time of year which means the hunt was all about killing.

RELATED: Court won’t hear appeal to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Scene of police presence in Green Bay
Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
COVID in Wisconsin
25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation

Latest News

Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week
Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week
Artist's concept of the EPIC Event Center entrance on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon
Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Kaukauna firefighters now have a new life-saving device at their disposal. It’s called the...
Kaukauna Fire Department gets new life-saving CPR device
Kaukauna firefighters receive donations from multiple organizations
Kaukauna firefighters receive donations from multiple organizations