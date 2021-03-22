Brown County Children’s Charity Golf Classic expects to raise $1M for youth scholarships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today, the Brown County Children’s Charity Golf Classic and the Green Bay Packers announced a goal of raising $1 million to establish an endowment with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for this year’s outing. Scholarships are awarded to students in Brown County who will help those that are at-risk, homeless, or in foster care.

“To make sure that we are identifying the children at an early age, letting them know that there is a path forward, there is hope, and there’s an opportunity for them to get post-secondary education where they can be successful in their career paths,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Dr. Jeff Rafn, President of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, says NWTC is dedicated to removing educational barriers. “We can say with great pride that together, Brown County, the Packers, the social service agencies in this area, and NWTC, make sure that every student, every student is successful.”

“That is going to give children in this community, Brown County, an opportunity for post-secondary education and ultimately, what we want to do here is we want to break that vicious cycle, we want to do more than talk about it, we actually want to put something into the system that will break the institutional systemic problems that we’ve had,” Troy Streckenbach explained.

The annual fundraising event is scheduled for September 2021. They’re welcoming businesses and individuals interested in showing support.

“I would really urge all of our local businesses to become a partner with Brown County, the Packers, and NWTC and join us in supporting this crucial cause to serve our communities next generation, this is really our future,” Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy said.

So far, the event has raised more than $400,000 and scholarships are being provided to students as money comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.