A STRAY SHOWER TODAY, RAIN LIKELY LATE TUESDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, and a stray rain shower is possible... but most of us stay dry. Although it won’t be quite as warm as Sunday, highs will still be 15°-20° warmer than average for the second half of March. Temperatures should get to around 60° this afternoon away from Lake Michigan.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight, and a few hit-or-miss rain showers are possible. Rain becomes more likely during the day Tuesday... especially late in the day. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures should be a few degrees cooler compared to today. Periods of rain will continue into Wednesday, and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. As the rain comes to an end late Wednesday, some light mix is possible across northern areas. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll be dry Thursday morning, but the day may not stay that way. A potent storm system looks to pass to our southeast late Thursday and Friday. Model guidance has continued to bring that system closer to the area. For now, we’re keeping the chance for rain-snow on the lower side. But, should the trend continue, we may be in line for another bout of steadier rain... perhaps even some accumulating snow. Be sure to check back for updates. Regardless, temperatures will be colder to finish the work week with lows back in the 20s for a couple days. Highs will be limited to the lower half of the 40s, but that’s normal for late-March.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: S 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: ESE 10-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray rain shower possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy with spotty light rain. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Rain likely... especially LATE. Cloudy and breezy at times. HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Dry morning, but a wintry mix possible late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Morning snow possible, some clearing late. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a lingering light wintry mix. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

