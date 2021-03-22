A RAINY PERIOD AHEAD...

A mild March night ahead with low temperatures in the 40s - More typical of the average daytime highs! A few spotty showers will be possible, but for most the night will be dry. Tuesday will also be mild with 50s returning by the afternoon. Some scattered showers will be possible into midday, then a better chance of more widespread steadier rains arrive in time for the afternoon commute. Tuesday evening looks rain and breezy... As does Wednesday. there is the potential for half an inch to an inch of rain. As this weathermaker pulls away Wednesday evening, there may be a few spotty snow showers NORTH, but no accumulation is expected.

The forecast for the rest of the week is somewhat fuzzy at this point in time. Odds MAY favor a bit of light rain or snow Thursday (small chance morning, better chance evening). Another rain or snow chance Friday and again Saturday. the long range models are not in good agreement on any of this, so keep checking back for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: ESE 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SSW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with spotty light rain. Mild for March. LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Rain likely... especially LATE. Cloudy and breezy at times. HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. SMALL CHANCE of a morning rain/snow shower... But a wintry mix a bit more likely late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Morning snow possible, some clearing late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a lingering light wintry mix. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 45 LOW:26

MONDAY: Sun returns. HIGH: 48

