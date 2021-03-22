3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Blade-less wind turbines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wind energy is one of the cleanest forms of energy available to us, but wind turbines that dot the landscape have a number of disadvantages: They’re large so they can’t be placed just anywhere, their moving parts require maintenance, and they have a reputation for killing bids (stray cats are far more dangerous to the bird population, but the cats don’t provide us any energy).

Enter blade-less wind energy. Engineers and scientists in the European Union are developing the Vortex Bladeless, which produces energy as the wind causes a pole to sway and spin.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, clean energy fan Brad Spakowitz shows you the Vortex Bladeless technology, how they work, how they’re small enough to line city streets (or even large gardens), and how multiple Vortex turbines work together to create even more energy exponentially.

