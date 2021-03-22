Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Blade-less wind turbines

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wind energy is one of the cleanest forms of energy available to us, but wind turbines that dot the landscape have a number of disadvantages: They’re large so they can’t be placed just anywhere, their moving parts require maintenance, and they have a reputation for killing bids (stray cats are far more dangerous to the bird population, but the cats don’t provide us any energy).

Enter blade-less wind energy. Engineers and scientists in the European Union are developing the Vortex Bladeless, which produces energy as the wind causes a pole to sway and spin.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, clean energy fan Brad Spakowitz shows you the Vortex Bladeless technology, how they work, how they’re small enough to line city streets (or even large gardens), and how multiple Vortex turbines work together to create even more energy exponentially.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of police presence in Green Bay
Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
COVID in Wisconsin
25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation

Latest News

Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week
Green Bay School Board votes to bring more students back to the classroom four days a week
Artist's concept of the EPIC Event Center entrance on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon
Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
Kaukauna firefighters now have a new life-saving device at their disposal. It’s called the...
Kaukauna Fire Department gets new life-saving CPR device
Kaukauna firefighters receive donations from multiple organizations
Kaukauna firefighters receive donations from multiple organizations