Teen convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Kenosha County
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) - A jury in Kenosha County has convicted a teen accused of killing his former girlfriend when they both were 15 and trying to kill her mother.
Martice Fuller, now 17, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday in the May 2019 shooting death of Kaylie Juga and attempted homicide for shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga.
Prosecutors used testimony to show that a freshmen high school romance tuned into stalking and controlling behavior by Fuller and resulted in an end to their relationship.
Both attended Bradford High School in Kenosha where Fuller was a football player and Juga was a cheerleader.
