SPOTTY RAIN MONDAY, RAIN MORE LIKELY TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
High clouds will continue to increase tonight with mostly cloudy skies expected Monday. There is a small chance for a rain shower tonight, and some spotty light rain is possible Monday as well. Temperatures will still be mild for March with lows tonight staying in the 40s and highs in the upper half of the 50s Monday.

Rain becomes more likely during the day Tuesday... especially late in the day. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures should be a couple degrees cooler compared to Monday. Periods of rain will continue into Wednesday, and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. Afternoon highs will continue trending cooler with temps in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. As the rain winds down late Wednesday, some light mix is possible across northern areas.

We’ll be dry Thursday morning, but the day may not stay that way. A potent storm system looks to pass to our southeast late Thursday and Friday. Yesterday, it appeared that system would stay far enough away to keep any significant rain or snow out of Northeast Wisconsin. But, guidance has started to bring that system closer to the area. For now, we’re keeping the chance for rain-snow on the lower side. But, should the trend continue, we may be in line for another bout of steadier rain... perhaps even some accumulating snow. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and thicken. A stray shower possible. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with spotty rain showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Rain likely... especially LATE. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Dry morning, but a wintry mix possible late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Early snow? HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: A mix of suna nd clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 45

