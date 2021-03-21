Advertisement

QAnon backer accused of firing paintball rounds at soldiers

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say a QAnon supporter arrested Friday for allegedly firing paintball rounds at two reservists in a Milwaukee suburb recently traveled to Washington, D.C. and promised violence there.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Ian Alan Olson of Nashotah, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15 and shouted, “This is for America.”

He then fired two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers before his rifle jammed.

The shots missed.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Olson allegedly told intake staff at the Waukesha County Jail that he had failed to deliver his message in Washington and would “cause mass casualty” if he were released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of police presence in Green Bay
Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants
COVID in Wisconsin
25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
Johnson says he doesn’t regret comments made on radio show, some lawmakers call for his resignation
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
Candlelight vigil held for Waupaca County man missing for more than a year

Latest News

A fire truck.
Fire engulfs farm buildings in Waupun
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances this week
WATCH: Pop-Up Shop Program helps small business owners
Downtown Green Bay hoping to fill vacant stores with Pop-Up Shop Program
Crews battle a fire in Appleton. March 22, 2021
Crews battle house fire in Appleton
Passengers at Austin Straubel International
Pandemic air travel continues to hit new records, nationally and locally