Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Green Bay Police say one person is recovering from injuries at an area hospital following what officials are calling a “disturbance” for the time being.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Randall Court at 3:42 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Police tell Action 2 News there was a disturbance between two male tenants, and one tenant received injuries which required medical attention. The victim’s medical condition hasn’t been released at this time.

Police told me they responded to a disturbance between 2 male tenants around 3:45. The victim was transported to a hospital and the suspect was taken into custody @WBAY pic.twitter.com/gZTZO02EXd — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) March 21, 2021

At this time, police are still determining what type of instrument was used to injure the victim.

Officials say the suspect refused to come out, and after multiple phone calls were made through the door advising him to come out and cooperate with police, the suspect did.

An Action 2 News reporter saw the man being taken into custody around 5 p.m.

The man’s face is blurred because no formal charges have been filed against him at this time. Officials are still unsure what kind of charges will be filed.

Police say the scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing. At one point, nearly a dozen squad cars could be seen in the area.

Police tell me it’s ongoing investigation and the charges are unknown at the time. I will continue to update as @WBAY gets more information — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) March 21, 2021

INITIAL REPORT: A large police presence can be seen in one Green Bay neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

An Action 2 News reporter at the scene saw one person being taken into custody by police on the 100 block of Randall Court.

Witnesses tell our crew there was a possible stabbing. Action 2 News has reached out to police for more details, and are waiting to hear back.

We will provide updates on-air and online as information becomes available.

On scene at an active situation on Randall Ct. Witnesses tell me it was a possible stabbing involving 2 people. We’ll have more information tonight @WBAY pic.twitter.com/MyY7jCVZlI — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) March 21, 2021

