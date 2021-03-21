One dead following standoff in Fond du Lac County, no deputies injured

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight standoff in Fond du Lac County Sunday.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the Town of Taycheedah at 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of an argument between a man and woman, which also included a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office says while deputies interviewed the woman at her home, deputies then did a traffic stop on a vehicle that left the home where the argument had happened at the intersection of County Highway WH and County Highway W.

Authorities say the suspect was found hiding in the trunk of the vehicle, and after deputies made contact with him, he showed a firearm.

After establishing a perimeter, deputies tried to negotiate with the man for several minutes before he shot himself.

Despite immediately treating the man at the scene, he was taken to a regional trauma center, where he died.

Authorities say no deputies fired their weapons, or were injured during the incident.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is doing an independent agency investigation due to the matter being sensitive, as well as a Wisconsin state statute regarding officer involved critical incidents.

The District Attorney’s Office will review the findings of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies used great restraint and communication while trying to help the man who was in distress, and send condolences to the man’s family and friends.

This is the second standoff deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have encountered within the past two weeks.

During the previous standoff, deputies were involved in a high-speed chase that ended in Dodge County. The county SWAT team was eventually called, and a hostage negotiator spoke with a man for several hours before he surrendered.

Two people were charged following the incident, which authorities say involved a baby being used as a human shield on March 9.

