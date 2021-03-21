Advertisement

No. 1 seed Baylor beats Wisconsin 76-63 to reach Sweet 16

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first...
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, helping top-seeded Baylor to a 76-63 win over Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 bracket has been filled with surprises, the latest by lovable Loyola Chicago over Illinois. The victory for the Baylor Bears, the top seed in the South, came a couple of hours after Illinois became the first top seed in the tournament to lose, a victim to Loyola Chicago.

The ninth-seeded Badgers were attempting to topple a No. 1 seed in the second round for a third time, joining the 2000 team against Arizona and the 2017 squad against Villanova.

The Badgers hit eight 3-pointers, but so did the Bears, and Wisconsin had 13 turnovers to only four for Baylor and failed to register a steal. Micah Potter had 10 points and 10 boards for Wisconsin.

Not long after the Illini became the first No. 1 seed to bow out, the Bears looked every bit a Final Four favorite in the first half, smothering Wisconsin with the type of defensive pressure they played before a late-season COVID-19 pause.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of police presence in Green Bay
Green Bay Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants
COVID in Wisconsin
25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
Johnson says he doesn’t regret comments made on radio show, some lawmakers call for his resignation
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
Candlelight vigil held for Waupaca County man missing for more than a year

Latest News

A fire truck.
Fire engulfs farm buildings in Waupun
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances this week
WATCH: Pop-Up Shop Program helps small business owners
Downtown Green Bay hoping to fill vacant stores with Pop-Up Shop Program
Crews battle a fire in Appleton. March 22, 2021
Crews battle house fire in Appleton
Passengers at Austin Straubel International
Pandemic air travel continues to hit new records, nationally and locally