MILD AND WINDY TODAY...

Today will be mild with highs in the 60s except along the lakeshore. It will be a bit on the breezy side this afternoon with a south wind gusting to 30 or 35 mph.

Clouds will increase this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions expected Monday. There is a small chance for scattered showers tonight especially in northern counties. There will be a gradual cooling trend through the upcoming week, and it will turn rainy. Spotty showers are possible from time to time Monday... especially across central Wisconsin and into the Northwoods. Highs Monday should be in the middle to upper 50s with a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.

Rain becomes more likely on Tuesday, and skies will be cloudy. Temperatures should be a couple degrees cooler compared to Monday and it will be breezy at times. Periods of rain will continue into Wednesday, and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. Afternoon highs will continue trending cooler with temps near 50° Wednesday. For Thursday and the upcoming weekend, highs should be in the 40s. There is a small chance for a rain/wintry mix on Friday but we’ll keep you updated as we go throughout the week.

**Because of strong winds, and low relative humidity today, the wildfire danger risk will be elevated across Wisconsin. It’s best to avoid any outdoor burning at this time.**

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S 15-25+ MPH

MONDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mild and breezy with increasing clouds. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A scattered shower possible. LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Periods of rain... some mix NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool, but still seasonably mild. Evening rain/mix? HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Late wintry mix? HIGH: 49

