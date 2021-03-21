Firefighters investigating a fire at a duplex in Grand Chute

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters in Grand Chute responded to a fire at a duplex Saturday night.

Grand Chute police and firefighters responded at around 10 p.m to the fire on the 3400 block of North Gillett Street.

Officials said it started in the garage and spread to the home.

Action 2 News has not yet heard if anyone was in the duplex or what started the fire. We will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

