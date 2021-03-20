Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR lists fire danger as “high” and “very high” for entire state

The DNR has listed fire danger as "high" or "very high" for the entire state except for Vilas...
The DNR has listed fire danger as "high" or "very high" for the entire state except for Vilas County as of 1 p.m. Saturday.(WI DNR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has listed the fire danger for all counties in Wisconsin except for Vilas County as “high” or “very high” this weekend.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, Vilas County was the only county out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties to not be listed as having “high” or “very high” fire danger by the DNR, but it was listed as having “moderate” fire danger.

All of the Action 2 News viewing area was listed as having “very high” fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region due to the elevated potential for wildfires.

The high fire danger warning from the DNR comes as warm temperatures, low humidity and high wind speeds combine to create conditions perfect for fires to quickly spread.

In addition, there has been little or no snow pack and mild temperatures throughout the entire month, as well as below normal winter snowfall.

If possible, you should avoid burning, and to use caution while grilling and equipment that can spark. Much of the state is under a burn ban due to the forecast.

You’re also asked to properly extinguish cigarettes.

Forecasters are not expecting rain in Wisconsin until at least Monday night.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

If you must burn materials, you’re asked to contact your area fire department, town chairperson, or local municipal official to obtain burning regulation information within your county.

Information about burning permits can be found by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947 - 2876), or by CLICKING HERE. Anyone with questions regarding burn permit restrictions should call the appropriate agency - CLICK HERE to find that contact information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilton police asked the public for help to identify the three soap peddlers
Chilton Police identify, notify soap sellers peddling at homes
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Officials say one person was found dead in a building that caught fire during the overnight...
1 dead following Marinette fire
Before the pandemic, the president of an Eau Claire home building company says he was paying...
Lumber prices increase 100% within one year
The ten-year anniversary of the death of Officer Craig Birkholz
Honoring the memory of Craig Birkholz, 10 years later

Latest News

Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
Consumer First Alert: Record fine given to robocall operation, details of new stimulus scam
Consumer First Alert: Record fine given to robocall operation, details of new stimulus scam
A fire truck.
Firefighters investigating a fire at a duplex in Grand Chute
A mild and dry day is in store for NE Wisconsin today. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.
First Alert Forecast: Dry, Mild, & Breezy today!
Sunday's highs will push into the 60s away from Lake Michigan
First Alert Forecast: Mild and breezy on Sunday