State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A COVID-19 vaccination record set just one day ago has been broken, according to new numbers released by Wisconsin state health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the number of total COVID-19 vaccine doses given increased by 76,651 shots within the past day to 2,295,888. That figure shatters Friday’s record number of doses given in a 24-hour period by more than 6,000 shots. Keep in mind that total shots given number includes doses administered to those who live out of state.

State health officials say there are 1,437,962 Wisconsin residents who received at least one dose, or 24.7% of the state’s population. This figure includes people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who only need one shot to complete their vaccinations. That’s an increase of more than 53,000 people within the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, health officials say more than 800,000 Wisconsin residents (840,920) are fully inoculated against COVID-19 symptoms, which is 29,703 more than Friday. This comes after Friday’s record of 50,190 people becoming completely vaccinated in a 24-hour span. So far, 14.4% of the state’s eligible population for the vaccine has completed the series.

These numbers may include people vaccinated one or two days ago as vaccinators’ reports are submitted to the state. Vaccine numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

The next milestone to watch for is the 25% threshold when 1,455,608 people receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the current rate of more than 26,000 shots per day, Wisconsin would reach that threshold Sunday or Monday, however vaccination numbers are typically lower during the weekend.

CASES AND DEATHS

According to the DHS, 402 results were positive out of 2,672 tests for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. That’s a little more than the 7-day average of 378 cases a day. The seven-day case average is below 400 for the second day in a row.

The DHS reports new deaths were reported in Dane, Door, Marinette, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Washington, Waukesha and Waupaca Counties. 52 out of the state’s 72 counties reported new cases, while another eight counties had case numbers revised by the state, and two counties had death numbers revised. The DHS continues an admittedly long-overdue review of the data (see the related story).

State health officials report another 14 people have died due to COVID-19, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll from the disease to 6,576. The 7-day average held steady at 5, the third day in a row that figure has been at 5 deaths per day. The death rate continues to remain unchanged for the 12th straight day and is at 1.15%.

Since February 5, 2020, Wisconsin has had 572,012 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. More than 27,000 people (27,072), or 4.7% of cases, resulted in hospitalization. 6,576 people have died, or 1.15% of all known cases. There are 6,279 active cases (1.1%) diagnosed in the past 30 days. And the vast majority, 558,998 (97.8%) of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus are considered recovered (state health officials acknowledge thousands may be “long haulers” suffering effects of their infections for weeks or months).

SATURDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS BY COUNTY IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 62,441 (23.6%) 36,294 (14.2%) Calumet (50,089) 10,990 (21.9%) 6,252 (13.0%) Dodge (87,839) 17,967 (20.5%) 10,560 (12.3%) Door (27,668) 9,327 (33.7%) 5,659 (20.8%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 23,787 (23.0%) 15,814 (16.3%) Forest (9,004) 2,494 (27.7%) 1,813 (20.2%) Florence (4,295) 1,035 (24.1%) 829 (19.3%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,815 (25.5%) 3,034 (17.4%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,589 (22.5%) 2,613 (12.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) 20,727 (26.2%) 11,872 (15.1%) Marinette (40,350) 8,858 (22.0%) 5,346 (13.3%) Menominee (4,556) 1,772 (38.9%) 949 (20.9%) Oconto (37,930) 8,627 (22.7%) 5,300 (14.1%) Outagamie (187,885) 42,894 (22.8%) 24,490 (13.8%) Shawano (40,899) 9,145 (22.4%) 4,752 (11.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) 27,314 (23.7%) 13,450 (11.8%) Waupaca (50,990) 11,701 (22.9%) 6,627 (13.9%) Waushara (24,443) 4,956 (20.3%) 3,346 (14.0%) Winnebago (171,907) 41,505 (24.1%) 24,713 (15.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,437,962 (24.7%) 840,920 (14.4%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 48 more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, bringing the 7-day average down from 44 to 43 hospitalizations per day.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (and taking discharges and deaths into account), there are exactly 200 COVID-19 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals. That figure includes 49 patients in intensive care. That’s 15 fewer patients in ICU than Friday and 13 fewer patients overall. That’s the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care since last Saturday. These are the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers Action 2 News has on record.

The WHA says at all 136 hospitals, there are a combined 280 ICU beds open, or 19.09% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,374 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 21.24%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, as of Saturday 13 hospitals are treating 13 COVID-19 patients, one less than Friday, with no patients in ICU, also a decrease of one from Friday. These hospitals have 11 intensive care unit beds (10.57%) and 91 of all beds (10.66%) open. After two days of having no intermediate care beds open in the 13 hospitals, the WHA reports two are now available.

Meanwhile, in the seven-county Northeast region, there were 22 COVID-19 patients Saturday. That’s two fewer than Friday. Meanwhile, there are 7 patients in the ICU, a decrease of one from Friday. There are a total of 60 ICU beds open (28.98%) and 272 of all types of medical beds (28.45%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,609 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,188 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,493 cases (+9) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,065 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,528 cases (+22) (227 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,224 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,546 (+8) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,149 cases (+10) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,132 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Crawford – 1,671 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,555 (+27) (288 deaths) (+6)

Dodge – 11,526 cases (+13) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,464 cases (+2) (21 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 3,700 cases (+3) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,319 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,156 cases (+13) (105 deaths)

Florence - 425 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,029 cases (+6) (101 deaths)

Forest - 934 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,709 cases (+5) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,272 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,526 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,934 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 558 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (State revised, decrease of 3) (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,982 cases (+13) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,031 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,883 cases (+8) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,353 cases (state revised, decrease of 1) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,336 cases (+12) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,484 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,941 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,929 cases (+1) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,314 cases (+3) (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,809 cases (+7) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,986 cases (65 deaths) (+1)

Marquette – 1,323 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,484 (+63) (1,249 deaths)

Monroe – 4,362 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,311 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,453 cases (+1) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,680 cases (+18) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,770 cases (+14) (81 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 814 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,580 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,010 cases (+4) (45 deaths)

Portage – 6,524 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

Price – 1,173 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,520 cases (+7) (331 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,291 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,598 cases (+12) (164 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,279 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,404 cases (+6) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,547 cases (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,620 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (69 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Sheboygan – 13,148 cases (+6) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,604 cases (+5) (47 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Taylor - 1,793 cases (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,422 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,859 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,179 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,949 cases (+3) (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,331 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,953 cases (+14) (139 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 41,496 cases (+40) (496 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,757 cases (+2) (116 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 2,117 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,321 cases (+7) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,718 cases (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 282 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 511 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 762 cases (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,719 cases (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,153 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 952 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,201 cases (31 deaths)

Iron – 868 cases (41 deaths)

Keweenaw – 122 cases (1 death)

Luce – 133 cases

Mackinac - 301 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,514 cases (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,634 cases (38 deaths)

Ontonagon – 368 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 236 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

