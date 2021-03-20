Advertisement

Silver Alert quickly canceled for Milwaukee County man

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - It only took about 15 minutes from the time of a statewide alert to find a missing Milwaukee County man.

The man had been missing for nine hours. A neighbor saw him driving away from his residence in Oak Creek at about 1 P.M. Friday.

Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have cognitive impairments, such as dementia, but the 82-year-old subject of the alert also requires daily medication for a medical condition.

Authorities say the man was found and is safe.

