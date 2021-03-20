Advertisement

Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, according the Transportation Security Administration.

That represents the biggest day for air travel in more than a year, with the previous record achieved the day before.

This new high also represents a ninth straight day of more than a million daily passengers. This week is typically a popular time for travel since some schools are on spring break.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel.

The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilton police asked the public for help to identify the three soap peddlers
Chilton Police identify, notify soap sellers peddling at homes
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Officials say one person was found dead in a building that caught fire during the overnight...
1 dead following Marinette fire
Before the pandemic, the president of an Eau Claire home building company says he was paying...
Lumber prices increase 100% within one year
The ten-year anniversary of the death of Officer Craig Birkholz
Honoring the memory of Craig Birkholz, 10 years later

Latest News

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Consumer First Alert: Record fine given to robocall operation, details of new stimulus scam
Consumer First Alert: Record fine given to robocall operation, details of new stimulus scam
A fire truck.
Firefighters investigating a fire at a duplex in Grand Chute