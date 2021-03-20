MILD, BUT BREEZY ON SUNDAY

Spring officially began early this morning, and it certainly felt like it today! Sunday will be similar, and likely a bit milder with highs into the lower 60s away from Lake Michigan. But, it will be a bit on the breezy side with a south wind gusting to 30 or 35 mph.

Clouds will increase through the day with mostly cloudy conditions expected Monday. There will be a gradual cooling trend through the upcoming week, and it will turn rainy. Spotty showers are possible from time to time Monday... especially across central Wisconsin and into the Northwoods. Highs Monday should be in the middle 50s with a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.

Rain becomes more likely on Tuesday, and skies will be cloudy. Temperatures should be a couple degrees cooler compared to Monday and it will be breezy at times. Periods of rain will continue into Wednesday, and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. Afternoon highs will continue trending cooler with temps near 50° Wednesday. For Thursday and the upcoming weekend, highs should be in the 40s. The late week forecast is looking dry for now.

**Because of strong winds Sunday, and low relative humidity, the wildfire danger risk will be elevated across Wisconsin. It’s best to avoid any outdoor burning at this time.**

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S 15-25 MPH

MONDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with just a few passing daybreak clouds. Mild for March. LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with increasing clouds. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Periods of rain... some mix NORTH? HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool, but still seasonably mild. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Late wintry mix? HIGH: 48

