Menominee Nation Arena brings back live music with Eli Young Band

WBAY photo
WBAY photo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Live music comes back to the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh next week. The Eli Young Band performs there Friday, March 26.

The country music band has had four number-one hits: “Crazy Girl” (2011), “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” (2012), “Drunk Last Night” (2013), and “Love Ain’t” (2019). Their 2011 hit “Crazy Girl” was the most-played country song of the year according to Billboard, went double-platinum, and won the ACM Awards Song of the Year.

“Bringing live music back to Event City and the valley is a good sign and a move in the right direction to get back to normal,” general manager Jason Fields wrote in a statement.

Tickets are available through the arena’s website, https://menomineenationarena.com or Ticketmaster.

The arena won’t be at full capacity. Menominee Nation Arena says “pods” of seats are socially distanced. The Ticketmaster website indicates pods range from a single seat to groups of 6.

Face masks will be required except while eating and drinking. Concessions will be served at the arena.

Menominee Nation Arena says its drive-in concert series in 2020 sold out.

