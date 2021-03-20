Lumber prices increase 100% within one year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) - The National Association of Home Builders reports lumber prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

ABC affiliate WQOW reports lumber prices have increased at least 100% compared to this time last year.

Before the pandemic, a sheet of OSB cost around an average of $10, but now prices are up to around $20 per sheet.

Some reasons for the price hike is due to high demand, as well as a shortage of lumber due to mills operation on reduced numbers.

These extra costs can add an additional $15000- $20,000 when building a home.

“I’d say it’s still a good time to build. I think lumber prices will probably come down eventually if they get some of the lumber to come across from Canada if they open up the borders at all. So I think it’s still a good time to build as long as the interest rates are low,” said Michael Arnstad, the President and owner of Arnstad Home Builders.

Despite the pandemic, builders believe there will still be a lot of homes being built this summer.

