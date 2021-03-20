Advertisement

Lumber prices increase 100% within one year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) - The National Association of Home Builders reports lumber prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

ABC affiliate WQOW reports lumber prices have increased at least 100% compared to this time last year.

Before the pandemic, a sheet of OSB cost around an average of $10, but now prices are up to around $20 per sheet.

Some reasons for the price hike is due to high demand, as well as a shortage of lumber due to mills operation on reduced numbers.

These extra costs can add an additional $15000- $20,000 when building a home.

“I’d say it’s still a good time to build. I think lumber prices will probably come down eventually if they get some of the lumber to come across from Canada if they open up the borders at all. So I think it’s still a good time to build as long as the interest rates are low,” said Michael Arnstad, the President and owner of Arnstad Home Builders.

Despite the pandemic, builders believe there will still be a lot of homes being built this summer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilton police asked the public for help to identify the three soap peddlers
Chilton Police identify, notify soap sellers peddling at homes
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Officials say one person was found dead in a building that caught fire during the overnight...
1 dead following Marinette fire
The ten-year anniversary of the death of Officer Craig Birkholz
Honoring the memory of Craig Birkholz, 10 years later

Latest News

Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
Consumer First Alert: Record fine given to robocall operation, details of new stimulus scam
Consumer First Alert: Record fine given to robocall operation, details of new stimulus scam
A fire truck.
Firefighters investigating a fire at a duplex in Grand Chute
A mild and dry day is in store for NE Wisconsin today. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.
First Alert Forecast: Dry, Mild, & Breezy today!
Sunday's highs will push into the 60s away from Lake Michigan
First Alert Forecast: Mild and breezy on Sunday