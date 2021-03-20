Honoring the memory of Craig Birkholz, 10 years later

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - March 20th marks the ten-year anniversary of the death of fallen Fond du Lac officer, Craig Birkholz.

A decade later and despite the pandemic, community members of Fond du Lac gathered at Hamilton Park to honor his memory on Saturday morning.

“It’s very special, to keep his memory alive, keep his spirit alive, it’s very, very special,” Paul Birkholz, Craig’s older brother, said.

Each year, per tradition, the Fond du Lac Police Department pays tribute to the fallen officer with a moment of silence, and a flower laying done by his family.

Family of officer Craig Birkholz lays flowers on the memorial tablet at 6:32, the time Birkholz died @WBAY pic.twitter.com/becarQyji3 — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) March 20, 2021

This morning law enforcement, fire and EMS gathered along with friends, family, and community members to remember Fond du Lac Police Officer Craig Birkholz, who died in the line of duty ten years ago today. Posted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 20, 2021

On March 20th, 2011, 28-year-old officer Birkholz was shot and killed after he and other officers responded to a sexual assault complaint.

Lieutenant Ryan Williams was also shot that day and was critically injured.

“I was lucky, I mean I was shot, I had an extra ballistic vest on which wasn’t that common at that time,” Lt. Williams explained.

But now, Lt. Williams says that carrying extra ballistic vests is done by almost every police department.

“The advances police have made in the last 10 years since this happened, has been amazing and to show that his sacrifice was for a purpose and actually saved officers’ lives,” Lt. Williams said.

To pay respect to Birkholz each year, Lt. William says is so important because his life impacted the police department tremendously.

“When you go through an incident like this you actually, your family grows, it’s a family you never want to have because we’re all dealing with loss but we kind of bind together and get each other through it,” Lt. Williams explained.

The memory of Birkholz continues to make a difference, ten years later.

10 year anniversary of the death of officer Craig Birkholz. The Fond du Lac community gathers at Hamilton Park to honor his memory @WBAY pic.twitter.com/BAkIvLCDOQ — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) March 20, 2021

A silent vigil this morning for fallen FDLPD Officer Craig Birkholz. @FDLfirefighters @fdlpolice @CityofFDL pic.twitter.com/33ey5OfYo4 — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 20, 2021

