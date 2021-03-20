Fireworks believed to be cause of Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say illegal fireworks are the cause of a fire in Fond du Lac Saturday afternoon.

Chief Peter O’Leary of the Fond du Lac Fire Department says a resident discovered smoke coming from the roof of a two story home on the 400 block of W. Scott Street and reported the incident around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the resident believes people unknown to them were shooting off fireworks, and the fireworks are believed to be the ignition source of the fire.

Fire officials say there was minor damage done, and add after searching the area, police didn’t find anyone using fireworks.

Chief O’Leary says embers from one bottle rocket are enough to ignite a house or dry vegetation, and adds fireworks are illegal. In addition, fireworks are very dangerous during dry and windy weather conditions.

As Action 2 News previously reported Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says fire danger is listed as “high” and “very high” throughout the entire state.

It’s that time of year. Be extremely careful with any outside fires. pic.twitter.com/VKseWHCLZL — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 20, 2021

