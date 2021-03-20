Advertisement

Brown County declares March “Social Worker Month”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is recognizing and honoring the area’s social workers by proclaiming march “Social Worker Month.”

County Executive Troy Streckenbach made the announcement Friday. He said over the past year, many people have honored essential workers for their dedication to service during the pandemic but social workers were often overlooked.

Brown County social work supervisor Marc Seidl said no matter the challenges they faced, his staff found ways to serve their community.

“They continued to go out and do home visits. We were able to do some modifications doing virtual via Skype or Zoom, things like that. But our staff continued to go out and do home visits, ensure the safety of children in our community, vulnerable adults as well as the community’s safety,” Seidl said.

Seidl added he and his team feel humbled by the proclamation.

The proclamation recognizes workers in social organizations as well as county workers.

“You think about schools, school social work, mental health clinics, employee assistance programs, health care, the emergency departments. There’s a lot of social workers in different parts of the community that we don’t always think about and recognize, so it’s time to draw attention to the work and contributions that they make,” Erik Pritzl of Brown County Health and Human Services said.

