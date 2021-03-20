3 TOPICS IN 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES

Advertisement

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad Spakowitz, who loves science, has 3 Brilliant Minutes to race through three news stories that interest him and could make for interesting conversation around the water cooler next week:

  • How climate change is contributing to more earthquakes in Alaska (and why Alaska is getting taller)
  • What an eagle shark would look like (and what it eats)
  • And one simple ingredient in cattle feed that could help reduce global warming (and make that dairy air smell nicer)

