1 dead following Marinette fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is dead following an overnight fire in Marinette.

According to Marinette Police, officers were called to 1215 Main Street at 1:22 a.m. Saturday to help the Marinette Fire Department with a structure fire.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames, and the building was evacuated.

After firefighters entered the building, they were able to extinguish the flames. That’s where police say fire crews also found a human body.

As of this time, police say the name of the deceased will be withheld until positive identification is made and family members are notified.

The cause of the fire is being investigated at this time.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately provided.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including the Red Cross and Wisconsin Public Service.

Posted by City of Marinette Police Department on Saturday, March 20, 2021

