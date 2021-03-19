More than 800,000 fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new cases, averages fall back below 400

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the 7-day average of new cases both fell back below 400 on Friday, while vaccinators set new records for vaccinations and completed vaccinations -- nearly doubling the one-day record for completing vaccinations!

Based on new figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Friday, the number of total COVID-19 vaccine doses doled out increased by 70,355 shots since Thursday’s report. That beats the previous record set last Saturday by about 3,500 shots.

There are 1,384,774 Wisconsin residents who received at least one dose. This includes people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who only need one shot to complete their vaccinations.

Now, more than 800,000 people in Wisconsin (811,217) are fully inoculated against COVID-19 symptoms, 50,190 more than Thursday. The previous one-day record was 26,918 residents finishing their vaccination regimen. This is 13.9% of the state’s population.

These numbers may include people vaccinated one or two days ago as vaccinators’ reports are submitted to the state. Vaccine numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

The next milestone to watch for is the 25% threshold when 1,455,608 people receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the current rate of more than 47,000 shots per day, Wisconsin would reach that threshold Sunday or Monday, but there’s usually a dip in vaccination numbers over the weekend.

CASES AND DEATHS

According to the DHS, 390 results were positive out of 2,288 tests for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. That’s in line with the 7-day average of 390 cases a day, back to where we were a week ago before the average was pulled up by three days with more than 500 positive tests per day.

Six people were added to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll, which is now 6,562 deaths. The 7-day average was unchanged at 5 deaths per day. The death rate was also unmoved, holding at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases for an 11th straight day.

Compare this to where Wisconsin was two months ago, when the 7-day average of new cases was 1,895 cases per day and 43 people a day were dying from COVID-19.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 49 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including 18 that only added 1 or 2 new cases. Deaths were reported in 12 counties, but numbers were revised in 6 others as the DHS continues an admittedly long-overdue review of the data (see the related story). The counties with higher death totals are Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee (2), Pierce, Portage, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Waukesha (2) and Winnebago.

Since February 5, 2020, Wisconsin has had 571,610 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. More than 27,000 people (27,024), or 4.7% of cases, resulted in hospitalization. 6,562 people have died, or 1.15% of all known cases. There are 6,386 active cases (1.1%) diagnosed in the past 30 days. And the vast majority, 558,503 (97.7%) of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus are considered recovered (state health officials acknowledge thousands may be “long haulers” suffering effects of their infections for weeks or months).

FRIDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS BY COUNTY

(Daily cases and deaths by county are listed later in this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County

(Population) Received at least 1 dose

(% of pop.) Completed

(% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 59,961 (22.7%) 35,816 (14.0%) Calumet (50,089) 10,559 (21.1%) 6,020 (12.6%) Dodge (87,839) 17,287 (19.7%) 10,177 (11.8%) Door (27,668) 9,106 (32.9%) 5,618 (20.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 23,046 (22.3%) 15,457 (15.7%) Forest (9,004) 2,479 (27.5%) 1,774 (19.7%) Florence (4,295) 1,032 (24.0%) 820 (19.1%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,499 (23.8%) 2,904 (15.5%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,485 (21.9%) 2,588 (12.8%) Manitowoc (78,981) 19,508 (24.7%) 11,639 (14.8%) Marinette (40,350) 8,691 (21.5%) 5,185 (12.9%) Menominee, Wis. (4,556) 1,737 (38.1%) 939 (20.7%) Oconto (37,930) 8,277 (21.8%) 5,067 (13.4%) Outagamie (187,885) 41,642 (22.2%) 23,862 (13.4%) Shawano (40,899) 8,867 (21.7%) 4,668 (11.5%) Sheboygan (115,340) 25,871 (22.4%) 12,986 (11.3%) Waupaca (50,990) 11,370 (22.3%) 6,461 (13.4%) Waushara (24,443) 4,729 (19.3%) 3,317 (13.7%) Winnebago (171,907) 40,264 (23.4%) 24,230 (14.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,384,774 (23.8%) 811,217 (13.9%)

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin;

CLICK HERE for a full list of medical conditions that make more people eligible for vaccinations starting next Monday, March 22;

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments. for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 30 more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. That’s a sharp drop from more than 50 hospitalizations each day for the previous two days. The 7-day average fell from 46 to 43 hospitalizations per day.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, there were 213 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Friday, including 64 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s two more in ICU than Thursday but 9 fewer patients overall. That’s the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care since last Saturday.

The state’s 134 hospitals have 313 ICU beds open, or 21.4% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,238 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 20.8%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, 13 hospitals are treating 17 COVID-19 patients, one less than Thursday, with 1 of those patients in ICU. These hospitals have 14 intensive care unit beds (13.5%) and 110 of all beds (12.9%) open, but for a second day no intermediate care beds were open in the 13 hospitals.

In the seven-county Northeast region, there were 24 COVID-19 patients, 1 more than Thursday, and 8 of them are in ICU, which is 2 more than Thursday. There are a total 44 ICU beds open (21.3%) and 62 of all types of medical beds (27.4%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,609 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,187 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,484 cases (+1) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,063 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,506 cases (+25) (227 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,538 (+10) (46 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 7,139 cases (+7) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,160 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,129 cases (+2) (55 deaths)

Crawford – 1,670 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,528 (+49) (282 deaths)

Dodge – 11,513 cases (cases revised -3 by state) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,462 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,697 cases (+9) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,318 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,143 cases (+7) (105 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Florence - 425 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,023 cases (+4) (101 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 935 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,704 cases (+1) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,266 cases (+5) (16 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Green Lake - 1,526 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,934 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 557 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,969 cases (cases revised -7 by state) (106 deaths) (deaths revised -4 by state)

Juneau - 3,029 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,875 cases (cases revised -11 by state) (304 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,354 cases (cases revised -13 by state) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,324 cases (+1) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,481 cases (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,942 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,928 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,311 cases (+4) (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,802 cases (+16) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,986 cases (+2) (64 deaths)

Marquette – 1,323 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 794 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,421 (+96) (1,249 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,360 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,313 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,452 cases (+6) (68 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Outagamie – 19,662 cases (+18) (197 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Ozaukee – 7,756 cases (+3) (80 deaths)

Pepin – 814 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,573 cases (+10) (35 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 4,006 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (45 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Portage – 6,521 cases (+1) (66 deaths) (+1)

Price – 1,173 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,513 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (330 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,292 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,586 cases (+12) (163 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,275 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,398 cases (+7) (44 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,547 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,622 cases (cases revised -8 by state) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,142 cases (+11) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,599 cases (+21) (48 deaths)

Taylor - 1,793 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,420 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,858 cases (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,176 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,946 cases (+5) (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,328 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,939 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (138 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,456 cases (+58) (494 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,755 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (114 deaths)

Waushara – 2,117 cases (cases revised -3 by state) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,314 cases (+10) (186 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,718 cases (+3) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 282 cases (+2) (1 death)

Baraga - 511 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 762 cases (+7) (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,719 cases (+6) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,153 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 952 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,201 cases (+11) (31 deaths)

Iron – 868 cases (41 deaths)

Keweenaw – 122 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 133 cases

Mackinac - 301 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,514 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,634 cases (38 deaths)

Ontonagon – 368 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 236 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

