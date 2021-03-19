Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Janesville woman missing on drive from Madison

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - People statewide are being asked to keep an eye out for a Janesville woman who’s missing after leaving the VA Hospital in Madison Friday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Karen Nordin, who has a history of being easily confused and wandering away from loved ones. She was seen driving out of the hospital parking ramp shortly before 3 P.M. and hasn’t been seen since.

Nordin is a white woman, 5 feet tall, with blue eyes and long, gray/white hair. She wears glasses with a dark-colored frame. Friday she was wearing a red blouse and dark-colored slacks. She has a black Columbia jacket with her but may not be wearing it.

She drives a black Nissan Sentra with Wisconsin license plate AKS 1569. There’s no front license plate. The car has black duct tape on the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

Authorities say she might be frightened if contacted. Instead, call authorities if you think you see Nordin or her car.

