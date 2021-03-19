Advertisement

Republicans block Gov. Evers’ building budget for now

The central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in an aerial view during autumn...
The central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in an aerial view during autumn on Oct. 12, 2013. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans have delayed approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $2.4 billion budget for state building projects, employing the same tactic they used two years ago before they pared back the spending.

The evenly-divided State Building Commission deadlocked 4-4 Wednesday on recommending the projects effectively moving the decision to the state Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee.

That’s the same move Republicans employed last legislative session.

Democrats argue that the move shows Republicans are unwilling to be bipartisan and were delaying important building projects. Republicans say that Evers’ capital budget as proposed was too expensive and needed to be pared down.

