Packers mailing ticket offers to Brown County residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are mailing ticket offers to thousands of Brown County residents for 2021 season home games.

The offers come in the form of an invoice, offering residents the opportunity to buy up to 4 tickets at $118 each. The tickets can be purchased online through the Packers’ Ticketmaster system or in person at the Packers ticket office. Instructions are included with the invoices.

Residents who buy in will find out in June what game they’re chosen to see. If they’re chosen for a preseason game, which has lower ticket prices, they’ll be refunded the difference. If Lambeau Field can’t host a game at full capacity because of the pandemic, residents who bought into the ticket drawing will receive a refund. Fans are encouraged to pay for their tickets with a credit card, which can make receiving the refund faster if it’s necessary.

Invoices need a response by April 16.

If there are still tickets available after the first round of invoices, a second round of invoices will be mailed to other Brown County residents.

The tickets are digital and must be accessed on a smartphone. The Packers say the digital tickets cannot be sold on secondary ticket markets.

The ticket drawing program began in 2003 as a benefit to Brown County taxpayers, who were bearing the majority of the 0.5% Lambeau Field sales tax. The Packers make 2,500 tickets to every home game available to Brown County residents.

Brown County residents can register any time of the year for the ticket drawing that takes place in the off-season. People who recently moved to the county or never took part in the ticket drawing before are encouraged to sign up online at https://www.packers.com/browncounty.

