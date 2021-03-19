Advertisement

Packers mailing ticket offers to Brown County residents

Game night at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
Game night at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are mailing ticket offers to thousands of Brown County residents for 2021 season home games.

The offers come in the form of an invoice, offering residents the opportunity to buy up to 4 tickets at $118 each. The tickets can be purchased online through the Packers’ Ticketmaster system or in person at the Packers ticket office. Instructions are included with the invoices.

Residents who buy in will find out in June what game they’re chosen to see. If they’re chosen for a preseason game, which has lower ticket prices, they’ll be refunded the difference. If Lambeau Field can’t host a game at full capacity because of the pandemic, residents who bought into the ticket drawing will receive a refund. Fans are encouraged to pay for their tickets with a credit card, which can make receiving the refund faster if it’s necessary.

Invoices need a response by April 16.

If there are still tickets available after the first round of invoices, a second round of invoices will be mailed to other Brown County residents.

The tickets are digital and must be accessed on a smartphone. The Packers say the digital tickets cannot be sold on secondary ticket markets.

The ticket drawing program began in 2003 as a benefit to Brown County taxpayers, who were bearing the majority of the 0.5% Lambeau Field sales tax. The Packers make 2,500 tickets to every home game available to Brown County residents.

Brown County residents can register any time of the year for the ticket drawing that takes place in the off-season. People who recently moved to the county or never took part in the ticket drawing before are encouraged to sign up online at https://www.packers.com/browncounty.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in a possible double stabbing in Appleton. March 18, 2021.
Appleton Police make arrest in possible double stabbing
Chilton police asked the public for help to identify the three soap peddlers
Chilton Police identify, notify soap sellers peddling at homes
Kevin Rompa retires from WBAY. March 19, 2021.
End of an Era: It’s Kevin Rompa’s last day at WBAY
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
More than 800,000 fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new cases, averages fall back below 400
Gas prices continue to climb across the country.
INTERVIEW: Why are gas prices rising?

Latest News

The Notre Dame High School Varsity football team practices in Green Bay as they prepare for...
Notre Dame prepares for wild spring football schedule
Notre Dame's Wild Spring Football Schedule
The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. It will get $113 billion over...
NFL nearly doubles TV deals: Amazon gets Thursday games; two Super Bowls will air on WBAY
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55)...
Packers restructure Za’Darius Smith’s contract to free cap space