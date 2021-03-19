Notre Dame prepares for wild spring football schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Notre Dame Varsity football team is back on the field preparing to start its spring football season after being forced to postpone its fall season.

“We had a positive test Thursday morning before the first Friday game,” Notre Dame Head Coach Michael Rader said. “We had to literally shut down the day before a game and cancel it.”

High positive Coronavirus numbers in the region then forced the school to opt out of the fall season in favor of the spring. But as the school made that decision, the rest of the Fox River Classic Conference schools had already formed a Super Conference with many Green Bay and Fox Valley schools.

That left Notre Dame forced to find a hodge-podge of teams to fill its spring schedule.

“I mentioned to the kids -- we’ve only played one of the schools before. We played Superior back 20 years ago. They will probably never play most of them again other than Menasha in week one. It’s pretty unique. Hopefully they will be able to look back at this 5, 10 years down the road and say ‘hey remember that season we played all over the state and hopefully have good memories for it,” Rader said.

Notre Dame will scrimmage St. Mary’s Springs this Saturday and then play one of the most unique and travel heavy schedules in the state.

Notre Dame Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 | @ Menasha | Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Week 2| @ Racine Case | Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Week 3 | VS Kewaunee | Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Week 4 | VS Racine Park | Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m.

Week 5 | @ Eau Claire Memorial | Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

Week 6 | VS Superior | Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Week 7 | @ Stoughton | Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

The Tritons will play seven total games without any postseason or culminating event. They are playing for something else.

“We talked about the first day is this season is for the seniors. A 100-percent for the seniors. We are not playing for anything other than the joy of the sport and giving these guys the opportunity to get out there on seven different days and play in the game. Alright everybody else is going to get better and better opportunities to play but really this is for the seniors,” Rader said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.