INTERVIEW: Why are gas prices rising?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - AAA says gas across the country averaged $2.88 a gallon on March 18. That’s 31 cents more than it was on February 18; and 50 cents more than January 18; and $1.05 more than its lowest point in the past 12 months, on April 28, 2020, amid the pandemic and state shutdowns.

But why are gas prices rising now, and raising at the rate they are?

We put those questions to Nick Jarmusz of the AAA motor club, who can list a lot of reasons why and says it’s possible Wisconsin could pay more than $3 a gallon this year. Watch his interview with Chris Roth from Thursday’s Action 2 News at 4:30.

Action 2 News Gas Tracker (wbay.com/gas)

