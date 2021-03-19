Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience Show being held at Resch Expo
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience Show is this weekend at Resch Expo.
The show will have professionals in home building, remodeling, landscaping, interior, pools and spas, bedding, and bath.
DATES AND TIMES
March 19: 2-8 p.m.
March 20: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
March 21: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TICKETS: https://www.reschcenter.com/events/detail/green-bay-home-lifestyles-experience
