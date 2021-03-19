Fire destroys storage units on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a storage unit building on Green Bay’s west side early Friday morning, causing an estimated $150,000 in damages.

At 1:48 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to Lok-Safe Storage Building D, 1610 Stiles Road.

“The fire had progressed into the entire building consuming 34 storage units in building D,” reads a statement from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. No one was hurt.

“One of our main priorities was to make sure that the fire did not spread,” Fire Lt. Shauna Walesh explained.

The fire department is asking tenants to avoid the building until Saturday morning.

“There are structures around and we want to make sure that fire is completely out just to make sure it doesn’t spread, but also to just to find the seed of the fire, where it started. That whole investigation process does take a while, and with the amount of debris in there, they have to sift through a lot of it,” Lt. Walesh said.

Officials say ten new trainees with the fire department played a major role in assisting by with the fire’s aftermath.

“Right now, they have a few weeks of training before they would actually, per se, hit the floor and be riding out on the fire rigs. So today was a unique opportunity because we needed a lot of hands-on deck to help sift through debris, we were able to use them to assist us with that process,” said Lt. Walesh.

If you are a tenant and have questions, call (920) 497-1755.

Damage is estimated at $150,000. The department is also investigating additional costs related to the personal items lost in the fire.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

